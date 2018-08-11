Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GFT Technologies (GFT) a €13.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of GFT Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.70 ($18.26) price target on shares of GFT Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

ETR GFT traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €14.27 ($16.59). 76,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,979. GFT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €10.82 ($12.58) and a fifty-two week high of €21.30 ($24.77).

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

