KemPharm (KMPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports.

KMPH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 179,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,901. The company has a market cap of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.51. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of KemPharm from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master bought 304,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel L. Cohen bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $50,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 312,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,290. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

