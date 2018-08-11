KEMET (KEM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of KEMET and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE KEM opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 3.78. KEMET has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. KEMET had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that KEMET will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KEMET news, VP Claudio Lollini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $949,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,733. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in KEMET by 59.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in KEMET in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

