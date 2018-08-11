KBC Group NV Acquires 158,534 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,534 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of CA worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CA. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in CA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $65,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,055.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $608,227.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,583.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,720 shares of company stock worth $6,947,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.84. CA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.97%.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

