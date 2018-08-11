K&S (SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.94 ($26.68).

K&S traded down €1.63 ($1.90), hitting €21.00 ($24.42), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a one year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

