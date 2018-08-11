K12 Inc. (LRN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of K12 worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in K12 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 81,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $1,481,112.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 478,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,835.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 16,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $302,897.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 478,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,568 shares of company stock worth $2,123,976 over the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K12 opened at $17.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.92. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $666.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.25.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. K12 had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.78 million. analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

