JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Perrigo (PRGO) Price Target to $75.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.90. 3,731,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,190. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.89 per share, with a total value of $3,794,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 250,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Perrigo by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 3,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 83,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 80,570 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,200.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.