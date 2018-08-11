JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Myokardia (MYOK) Price Target to $81.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.13.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia traded up $1.45, hitting $59.80, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 175,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,310. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 3.50.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 249.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. equities analysts expect that Myokardia will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 150,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,409,000 after purchasing an additional 601,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 45.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,454,000 after purchasing an additional 822,404 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 20.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,546 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $23,832,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 28.7% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 392,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.