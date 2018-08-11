Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.17.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle traded down $3.51, reaching $151.38, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 368,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $178.75.
In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total value of $42,015.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,028.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $1,752,285.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,299,000 after buying an additional 143,843 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,087,000 after buying an additional 194,296 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 673,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 196,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 162,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.
