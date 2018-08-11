Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.17.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle traded down $3.51, reaching $151.38, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 368,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total value of $42,015.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,028.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $1,752,285.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,299,000 after buying an additional 143,843 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,087,000 after buying an additional 194,296 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 673,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 196,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 162,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

