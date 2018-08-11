John D. Klopfenstein Sells 961 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $61,186.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FRPH opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. FRP Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $67.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 375.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FRP by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FRP by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRPH shares. BidaskClub lowered FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

