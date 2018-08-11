John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son traded down $0.06, hitting $77.07, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 27,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,908 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $385,615.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,023.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,665 shares in the company, valued at $725,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

