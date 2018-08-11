Jennison Associates LLC Sells 138,392 Shares of Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,392 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adecoagro worth $49,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 586,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 117,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,020,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

AGRO opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.09. Adecoagro SA has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $155.57 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.81%. sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Santander started coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties.

