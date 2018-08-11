Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4,357.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,949 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $58,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences opened at $101.42 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $722.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.57 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.