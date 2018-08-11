Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,873 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

MDGL opened at $232.63 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $80,488,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $21,135,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock worth $104,527,643. Company insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.