Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

BCRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,705. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $698.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a negative net margin of 270.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

