Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of AnaptysBio traded up $1.34, hitting $83.46, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 262,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,949. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.19 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 2.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 65.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $173,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $211,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 28.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.