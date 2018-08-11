Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) Price Target to $355.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.80.

Shares of BIO opened at $319.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $208.95 and a twelve month high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.05 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 4.23%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,861,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

