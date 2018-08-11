Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Newell Brands (NWL) Price Target to $23.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Newell Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Newell Brands traded down $0.06, reaching $20.82, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 11,813,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other news, Director Michael Todman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,085. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

