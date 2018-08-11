Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kamada Ltd.’s FY2018 Earnings (KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Kamada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.79%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Kamada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of Kamada opened at $5.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.22. Kamada has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kamada stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Kamada worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.