Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.67.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.62, reaching $176.11, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 419,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.90, for a total value of $278,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,129,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $233,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,250.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $3,168,752. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

