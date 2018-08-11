Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. opened at $201.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 52-week low of $2,870.00 and a 52-week high of $3,650.00.

