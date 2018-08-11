Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $117,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $167,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $188,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 782.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial opened at $19.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barbara Godin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,440 shares of company stock worth $1,802,556. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.