Jacobs Engineering Group’s (JEC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) in a research report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $74.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2018 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a $66.12 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group opened at $71.88 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,423.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

