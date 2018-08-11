Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 217,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “$66.12” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.10 per share, with a total value of $256,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,883.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEC opened at $71.88 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

