JA Solar (JASO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. JA Solar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the solar energy provider an impact score of 48.3011327795231 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of JA Solar remained flat at $$7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $351.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JA Solar has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JASO shares. Roth Capital lowered JA Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded JA Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies worldwide. Its principal products include monocrystalline and multi-crystalline solar modules and cells. The company also provides monocrystalline and multi-crystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names.

