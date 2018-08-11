J2 Global (JCOM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.16-6.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of J2 Global opened at $80.37 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. J2 Global’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,101 shares in the company, valued at $62,369,220.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $782,490 over the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

