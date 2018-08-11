J M Smucker Co (SJM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

J M Smucker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. J M Smucker has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J M Smucker to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

J M Smucker opened at $110.83 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $55,047.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $277,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

