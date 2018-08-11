J.Jill (JILL) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Press coverage about J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J.Jill earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.4090203225635 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

JILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

J.Jill traded down $0.10, hitting $8.53, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 149,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,708. J.Jill has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

