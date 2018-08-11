J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Receives $130.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 45,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $5,829,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,770,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,285,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,518 shares of company stock worth $23,144,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,960,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 480,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after buying an additional 208,922 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $23,516,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $6,055,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 409,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,723,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $92.73 and a one year high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

