Izea Inc (IZEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Izea Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Izea an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Izea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Izea opened at $1.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Izea has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.85.

Izea (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter. Izea had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.36%. analysts expect that Izea will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Izea news, insider Edward H. Murphy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Izea during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Izea during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Izea by 669.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Izea Company Profile

IZEA, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

