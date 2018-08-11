Ixcoin Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $777.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

I0Coin (I0C) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000290 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000073 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001157 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,011,709 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

