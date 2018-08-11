iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Stake Lowered by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,281,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 158,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust opened at $11.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

