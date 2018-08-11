iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,711,000 after purchasing an additional 776,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,951,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 648,132 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,140,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,856,000 after purchasing an additional 620,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,086 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $87.22 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

