iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $249,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,632,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF opened at $285.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $243.45 and a twelve month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

