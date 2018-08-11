iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Lifted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,509 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF opened at $285.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $243.45 and a one year high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

