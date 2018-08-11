IRIDEX (IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “
IRIDEX opened at $8.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
