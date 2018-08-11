IRIDEX (IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

IRIDEX opened at $8.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

