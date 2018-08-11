Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Insider Louis S. Waldman Sells 35,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) insider Louis S. Waldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $912,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iradimed traded up $0.40, hitting $27.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 72,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,048. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $290.39 million, a P/E ratio of 346.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Iradimed by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Iradimed by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.