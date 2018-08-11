IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (QGTA) Position Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,302 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 64.03% of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF worth $28,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QGTA stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

