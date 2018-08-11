IoTeX Market Cap Tops $12.89 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 38% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and $1.30 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00302467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00193209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00014002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

