IOTA Price Down 37% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00008457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Upbit, Ovis and OKEx. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $49.00 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00301174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00183737 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.06 or 0.07435601 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ovis, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, FCoin, Binance, Coinone, Bitfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

