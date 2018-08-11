Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.75 and a beta of 2.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,087. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.