Investors Sell Shares of ONEOK (OKE) on Strength (OKE)

Investors sold shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on strength during trading on Friday. $19.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.47 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ONEOK had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. ONEOK traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $68.90

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $344,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in ONEOK by 84.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 29,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 73,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

