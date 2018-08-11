Investors Sell Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Strength (DAL)

Investors sold shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on strength during trading on Thursday. $18.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.32 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Delta Air Lines had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Delta Air Lines traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $55.34

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Carp sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,188.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $97,377.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,402.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,493 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 249,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

