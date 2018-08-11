Investors Sell Service Co. International (SCI) on Strength (SCI)

Investors sold shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $7.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.17 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Service Co. International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Service Co. International traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $40.30

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,651,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $636,775.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,525.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,619 shares of company stock worth $20,839,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 46,069.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

