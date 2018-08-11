Investors Sell Activision Blizzard (ATVI) on Strength (ATVI)

Investors sold shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on strength during trading on Thursday. $106.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $157.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Activision Blizzard had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Activision Blizzard traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $70.50

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

