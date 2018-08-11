Investors Purchase Large Volume of Endo International Put Options (ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 14,841 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 846% compared to the average volume of 1,569 put options.

Endo International opened at $15.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.49. Endo International has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 75.58% and a positive return on equity of 143.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endo International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 284,599 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Endo International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,102 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENDP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endo International to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

