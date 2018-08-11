Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $335.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $298.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.54 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.94) for the day and closed at $43.19

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,542,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

