Investors Buy Caterpillar (CAT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on weakness during trading on Friday. $225.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $174.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.02 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Caterpillar had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded down ($2.60) for the day and closed at $135.92

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.85.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,989.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 1,244,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 99.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,415,000 after buying an additional 993,438 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,531,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15,223.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 441,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 56.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,717,000 after buying an additional 435,362 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.