Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,228,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra purchased 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.