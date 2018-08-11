Inuvo (INUV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Inuvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Inuvo had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,089,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.39% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology that connects advertisers with consumers through interactions with content across devices in the United States. The company's exchange is digital marketplace that allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

